Harry Styles pays tribute to Elton John with Dodgers Halloween outfit

The former One Direction star wore the costume to a party in Beverly Hills.

Harry Styles has paid tribute to Elton John by wearing a Halloween outfit inspired by the Rocket Man singer’s famous performances at the Dodgers Stadium in 1975.

In a photo posted by John to social media, the former One Direction star, 24, is seen at a party in Beverly Hills organised by the Casamigos tequila brand.

In the snap Styles is seen wearing a glittering baseball-style outfit with the word ‘Dodgers’ written across the front of it.

The Sing Of The Times hitmaker also wears a pair of glitter-covered oversized sunglasses and a baseball cap.

John, 71, posted the photo to his Instagram, captioning it: “Now that’s what I call a Halloween costume.”

The Crocodile Rock singer tagged Harry Styles and the brand Gucci in the post.

The party was also attended by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and Paris Hilton.

