Harry Styles pays tribute to Elton John with Dodgers Halloween outfit

27th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The former One Direction star wore the costume to a party in Beverly Hills.

Victoria's Secret Show 2017 - Show - Shanghai

Harry Styles has paid tribute to Elton John by wearing a Halloween outfit inspired by the Rocket Man singer’s famous performances at the Dodgers Stadium in 1975.

In a photo posted by John to social media, the former One Direction star, 24, is seen at a party in Beverly Hills organised by the Casamigos tequila brand.

In the snap Styles is seen wearing a glittering baseball-style outfit with the word ‘Dodgers’ written across the front of it.

The Sing Of The Times hitmaker also wears a pair of glitter-covered oversized sunglasses and a baseball cap.

John, 71, posted the photo to his Instagram, captioning it: “Now that’s what I call a Halloween costume.”

The Crocodile Rock singer tagged Harry Styles and the brand Gucci in the post.

The party was also attended by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and Paris Hilton.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] This FAB playsuit from Penneys is perfect for those big nights out

Nation braces itself as Met Éireann warn about DRAMATIC change in weather tonight
Nation braces itself as Met Éireann warn about DRAMATIC change in weather tonight

Brace yourself- its going to be absolutely FREEZING this weekend
Brace yourself- its going to be absolutely FREEZING this weekend

Health experts issue URGENT warning on the horrific side effects of wearing THIS for Halloween

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

US police probe SUSPICIOUS package 'sent to De Niro restaurant'

US police probe SUSPICIOUS package 'sent to De Niro restaurant'
M&S have released a skirt version of an ICONIC dress - and they are STRUGGLING to keep it in stock

M&S have released a skirt version of an ICONIC dress - and they are STRUGGLING to keep it in stock
We're set for the Clueless remake: 8 fashion lessons we learned from the original movie

We're set for the Clueless remake: 8 fashion lessons we learned from the original movie
Iconic department store confirms CLOSURES with 4,000 jobs at risk

Iconic department store confirms CLOSURES with 4,000 jobs at risk
Iconic department store confirms CLOSURES with 4,000 jobs at risk

[PIC] This FAB playsuit from Penneys is perfect for those big nights out