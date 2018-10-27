Nicole Scherzinger makes surprise appearance on Strictly Come Dancing

Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger has made a surprise appearance on Strictly Come Dancing in support of her former bandmate Ashley Roberts.

The Whatever U Like singer, 40, sat in the audience with fellow Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt as Roberts danced an energetic Charleston to Witch Doctor by Don Lang.

The episode also saw paralympian Lauren Steadman and her professional partner AJ Pritchard dance the paso doble to Poison, which was recorded by Scherzinger in 2010.

Former Pussycat Doll star Ashley Roberts dances on Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/PA)

Asked by co-host Tess Daly about the key to dancing a winning paso doble, Scherzinger replied: “The pasa doble is usually like imitating bullfighting, so do it with bravado.

“Or bullvado,” she joked. “Do it with conviction and passion.”

Speaking to co-host Claudia Winkleman, Roberts said: “My chicas. They gave me extra energy.”

Scherzinger won the American version of the BBC One show, Dancing With The Stars, in 2010.

Ashley Roberts received 39 points out of a possible 40 in this week’s episode (Guy Levy/PA)

Dressed as portly trolls, Roberts’ routine earned her a standing ovation and a cumulative total of 39 points out of a possible 40, the highest score of the season so far.

The judges were unanimously in favour of the routine, with Bruno Tonioli calling it “astonishing” and “action packed” and “one of the best Strictly moments of the season”.

Dame Darcey Bussell said it was a “terrific contrast to last week”, while Shirley Ballas said it was “one of the best choreography routines I have ever seen”.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One tomorrow night.

