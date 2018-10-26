Which stars will don their aprons for Celebrity Bake Off?

Actors, comedians, presenters and sports stars are among those set to enter the famous tent for Stand Up To Cancer.

A glittering line-up of stars will take part in next year’s Great Celebrity Bake Off.

Channel 4 has announced 20 celebrities will enter the famous tent next spring to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer, including Jeremy Paxman, Big Narstie and Russell Brand.

Michelle Keegan, Georgia Toffolo, Johnny Vegas, John Lithgow, Rylan Clark-Neal, Nicola Adams and Krishnan Guru-Murthy will also don their aprons, to be judged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding will present.

Michelle Keegan will enter the Bake Off tent (Ian West/PA)

Other famous names confirmed for the show include MP Jess Phillips, Sally Lindsay, Russell Tovey, Greg Wise, James Acaster, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Hannah Cockroft and Joe Wilkinson.

Kieran Smith, executive producer of Bake Off creators Love Productions, said: “All of us have been affected by cancer in some way or other and Love are proud to once again partner with Stand Up To Cancer.

“We hope the prospect of 20 famous bakers sweating it out in our famous white tent proves hugely entertaining, but most importantly helps raise vital funds for a very worthwhile cause.”

Sarah Lazenby, Channel 4 head of formats and features, added: “Stand Up To Cancer has become a force to be reckoned with in the fight against cancer.

“As part of the fundraising campaign, this year’s special celebrity editions of Bake Off managed to raise millions of pounds to fund groundbreaking cancer trials.

“Expect some great bakes, a dollop of disasters, and lots and lots of laughs.”

Launched in 2012, the Stand Up To Cancer fundraising campaign has raised around £38 million for Cancer Research UK.

© Press Association 2018