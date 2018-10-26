Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell respond to Craig Revel Horwood's 'log' jibe

26th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The pair took the criticism in good humour.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have said they took Craig Revel Horwood’s “log” jibe as a compliment.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge said that a log the pair sat on before their attempt at a Waltz “had more expression” than the dance partners themselves.

Despite positive feedback from the other judges, the pair were accused of lacking personality by Horwood.

Sugg and Buswell have responded to the criticism on Strictly Come Dancing It Takes Two. Buswell said: “It had a lot of character that log.  We took it as a compliment.”

The pair refused to be affected by the criticism, and focused on the positive comments about their technical skill.

Youtube star Sugg added on Horwood: “He was sat very far away from the log, we were sat on the log.  There was moss on there, lichen.  It was actually quite a characteristic log.”

The pair are preparing for the Halloween show, alongside the other dancers.  Graeme Swann spoke on It Takes Two, saying that he has gone to great lengths to get his routine right.

Asked where he was at 4am, he said: “I was dancing in the car park, on my own, at the hotel – trying to remember my steps.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Brace yourself- its going to be absolutely FREEZING this weekend

WARNING: Irish Netflix customers BEWARE of latest scam doing the rounds
WARNING: Irish Netflix customers BEWARE of latest scam doing the rounds

M&S have released a skirt version of an ICONIC dress - and they are STRUGGLING to keep it in stock
M&S have released a skirt version of an ICONIC dress - and they are STRUGGLING to keep it in stock

[PIC] Glenda Gilsons husband Rob McNaughton shares ADORABLE pic of baby Bobby

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

ANOTHER Strictly couple are rumoured to be secretly dating

ANOTHER Strictly couple are rumoured to be secretly dating
Emmerdale star SHOCKS fans with topless pic

Emmerdale star SHOCKS fans with topless pic
Meghan spotted with LABEL hanging out: What is the etiquette around clothing labels anyway?

Meghan spotted with LABEL hanging out: What is the etiquette around clothing labels anyway?
FSAI issue URGENT recall notice for these products due to presence of small bones

FSAI issue URGENT recall notice for these products due to presence of small bones
FSAI issue URGENT recall notice for these products due to presence of small bones

Brace yourself- its going to be absolutely FREEZING this weekend