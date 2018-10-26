Royal wedding choir surprises BA passengers with performance at 30,000ft

26th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The Kingdom Choir gave an a capella rendition of Stand By Me to unsuspecting travellers aboard a flight to Sydney.

dea09c11-20a7-47d9-ad71-ad89351b9cec

The choir who thrilled guests at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex earlier this year have surprised passengers with a performance aboard a British Airways flight.

The Kingdom Choir performed a rendition of classic soul song Stand By Me on the BA flight to Australia earlier this week.

Emily Coen, global public relations manager for BA, said: “The passengers were delighted and surprised as they were tired after such a long flight.”

Members of the choir had discreetly taken their seats on the plane before standing up one by one towards the end of the flight to entertain unsuspecting passengers.

Their performance was received with excitement and cheers as many passengers brought out their phones to film the event as others stood up to dance and sing along.

The Kingdom Choir wrote on their Instagram page: “We had such a brilliant time performing Stand By Me and surprising passengers on board our flight with @british_airways to Australia.”

Fans reacted with excitement on Twitter.

One tweeted: “Why does stuff like this never happen to me when I fly? I’m jealous! Beautiful performance.”

Another wrote: “I would have liked to have been on that plane.”

The choristers gained global attention after their royal wedding appearance and are billed to perform at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Sydney on Saturday evening attended by Harry and Meghan.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

M&S have released a skirt version of an ICONIC dress - and they are STRUGGLING to keep it in stock

[PIC] Glenda Gilsons husband Rob McNaughton shares ADORABLE pic of baby Bobby
[PIC] Glenda Gilsons husband Rob McNaughton shares ADORABLE pic of baby Bobby

ANOTHER Strictly couple are rumoured to be secretly dating
ANOTHER Strictly couple are rumoured to be secretly dating

FSAI issue URGENT recall notice for these products due to presence of small bones

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Iconic department store confirms CLOSURES with 4,000 jobs at risk

Iconic department store confirms CLOSURES with 4,000 jobs at risk
Emmerdale star SHOCKS fans with topless pic

Emmerdale star SHOCKS fans with topless pic
Meghan spotted with LABEL hanging out: What is the etiquette around clothing labels anyway?

Meghan spotted with LABEL hanging out: What is the etiquette around clothing labels anyway?
[PICS] You are going to LOVE Penneys Brand New Homeware Range!!

[PICS] You are going to LOVE Penneys Brand New Homeware Range!!
[PICS] You are going to LOVE Penneys Brand New Homeware Range!!

M&S have released a skirt version of an ICONIC dress - and they are STRUGGLING to keep it in stock