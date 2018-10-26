Radio 2 to mark Prince Charles's 70th birthday with star-studded documentary

26th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The programme will look at the work of the Prince's Trust.

Prince of Wales 70th birthday

A star-studded documentary will celebrate the charitable work of the Prince of Wales to mark his 70th birthday.

Phil Collins and Benedict Cumberbatch are among the famous names paying tribute to the work of the Prince’s Trust, which has been helping disadvantaged young people for 42 years.

A BBC Radio 2 documentary, In Youth We Trust, will celebrate the founding of the trust in 1976 after Charles’s time in the Royal Navy, and the charity’s continued work.

The documentary will air on the prince’s birthday and will feature interviews with the heir to the throne.

Charles said of his experiences with young people in need of help: “What struck me was that young people weren’t being given the opportunities quickly enough. No one was putting the trust in them they needed.”

The hour-long programme documenting the work of The Prince’s Trust will be presented by Fiona Bruce, and will feature interviews with ambassadors for the charity, Felicity Kendal, Geri Horner and Jon Snow.

Dame Martina Milburn, chief executive of The Prince’s Trust group, said: “HRH The Prince of Wales has been committed to transforming the lives of vulnerable young people since he founded his Trust in 1976.

“This has made an extraordinary difference to hundreds of thousands of young people in the UK and, now, globally. What better way to celebrate His Royal Highness’s birthday than through these brilliant stories, showcasing the impact of the Trust across the world.”

Lewis Carnie, head of BBC Radio 2, added: “I’m delighted that Radio 2 can tell the stories of those who have been involved over the 42 years of The Prince’s Trust and to mark its brilliant work on His Royal Highness’s birthday.”

The programme contains archive interviews and stories from Charles and celebrates major charitable events in the Trust’s history.

In Youth We Trust will be broadcast on BBC Radio 2 at 9pm on Wednesday November 14.

