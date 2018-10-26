Busted announce new album and UK arena tour

The trio said they are returning to their beloved pop-punk sound.

Busted have announced details of their new album and a UK arena tour for next year.

The trio – comprised of James Bourne, Charlie Simpson and Matt Willis – will release fourth album Half Way There in February 2019.

It will be their first album since their comeback 2016 record Night Driver, and it will mark the first time since 2003’s A Present For Everyone that they return to the pop-punk sound that made them famous.

BIG NEWS… 😁👊🏻🔥A new Busted album 'Half Way There' is coming on February 8th, followed by a massive UK tour in March 2019! Get yourself to the Busted webstore right now https://t.co/zAgljCUwzJ and pre-order the album for the chance to access pre-sale tickets next week 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/PwekULPetH — Busted (@Busted) October 26, 2018

Busted will hit the road in March 2019 on their tour, and will perform in Glasgow, Cardiff, Manchester, Birmingham and London.

The band worked on the album for a year, and the title Half Way There loosely refers to one of their biggest hits, Year 3000, in which they sang about releasing their seventh album – now they are half way to that goal with their fourth record.

Willis said: “I cannot wait for fans to hear this record and to be able to talk to them on social media about it. I just have a feeling that they’re going to love it.”

Bourne said: “If I was a Busted fan, I’d listen to this record and feel like I got my band back.

Simpson added: “It still has humorous elements and we’re still having a lot of fun, but we have some very poignant songs too. Our fans grew up with us so they’ll be able to relate to them too.”

Busted in 2004 (Ian West/PA)

Busted, known for hits including What I Go To School For and Crashed The Wedding, were formed in 2000 by Bourne, Willis and Simpson, and they have sold more than five million records worldwide and have had four UK number one singles.

The Brit Award-winning trio broke up in January 2005.

In 2014 and 2015, Willis and Bourne toured with fellow boyband McFly as McBusted, before Busted reformed in 2015, complete with Simpson.

Fans who pre-order Half Way There before 9am on November 2 will have access to a pre-sale for the UK tour. The pre-sale commences from 8am on October 31, before tickets go on general sale on November 2.

