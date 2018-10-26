Strictly Come Dancing 'will be fine' after Brexit, says No 10 after Cable claims

26th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable had suggested that post-Brexit immigration rules could hamper access to foreign dancers.

Vince Cable on Strictly (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Brexit will pose no threat to Strictly Come Dancing, Downing Street has declared.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable – who appeared on a Strictly Christmas special in 2010 – has claimed that immigration restrictions could deprive the show of talented foreign professional dancers.

Sir Vince warned that a “cack-handed” immigration policy could prevent dancers from European Union states appearing on the show after Brexit.

But a Downing Street spokeswoman said: “I think Strictly will be fine.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable danced with Erin Boag on a Christmas special edition of the hit BBC show in 2010 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable danced with Erin Boag on the 2010 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

During a visit to Brussels on Thursday for talks with EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, Sir Vince told the Telegraph: “As British society falls apart it could pose a risk to Strictly.”

Sir Vince, a keen ballroom dancer, said: “If we have a cack-handed immigration policy like what we have for non-EU citizens, all kinds of perverse decisions could be made.”

