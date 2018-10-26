Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby is spitting image of his dad in new photo

26th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The couple welcomed their son Miles five months ago.

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 - London

Chrissy Teigen has shared a new photo of newborn baby Miles in which he is the spitting image of his father John Legend.

The model, who gave birth to her first son five months ago, posted a picture of the little boy feeding himself with a spoon.

View this post on Instagram

baby bear is eating!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

She captioned the shot: “baby bear is eating!”

Teigen and Legend are also parents to daughter Luna, two.

View this post on Instagram

baby bucket

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Their celebrity friends were bowled over by the little boy’s resemblance to his dad, with The Daily Show star Trevor Noah writing: “That looks like you face swapped John onto a baby!”

Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui added: “At least there’ll never be a tabloid headline questioning the father.”

Another fan wrote in the comments: “This baby looks more like John legend than John Legend.”

