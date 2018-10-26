As if! 1990s classic Clueless 'to get a remake'

26th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

It starred Alicia Silverstone.

Stormbreaker World Premiere

Clueless, the classic 1990s teen romantic comedy starring Alicia Silverstone, will reportedly be remade.

Paramount Studios is said to have hired Marquita Robinson, a writer and story editor on Netflix’s GLOW, to write the script while Girls Trip’s Tracy Oliver is set to produce the movie, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Alicia Silverstone
Alicia Silverstone starred in 1990s classic film Clueless, which is reportedly to be remade (Francis Specker/PA)

The remake is said to be in early development and further details have not been revealed.

Box office smash Clueless, released in 1995 and written and directed by Amy Heckerling, was a modern take on Jane Austen’s Emma and has since become a cult classic.

Silverstone starred as Cher, the cool teenager who made over Brittany Murphy’s new girl before playing matchmaker. Murphy died of pneumonia at the age of 32 in 2009.

Paul Rudd played Cher’s former step-brother, whom Murphy’s character falls for. Stacey Dash portrayed Silverstone’s best friend.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Paddy McGuinness vows to give up meat one day a week

Meghan spotted with LABEL hanging out: What is the etiquette around clothing labels anyway?
Meghan spotted with LABEL hanging out: What is the etiquette around clothing labels anyway?

Danny John-Jules collapsed during Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals
Danny John-Jules collapsed during Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals

[PIC] Glenda Gilsons husband Rob McNaughton shares ADORABLE pic of baby Bobby

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Iconic department store confirms CLOSURES with 4,000 jobs at risk

Iconic department store confirms CLOSURES with 4,000 jobs at risk
WARNING: Irish Netflix customers BEWARE of latest scam doing the rounds

WARNING: Irish Netflix customers BEWARE of latest scam doing the rounds
US police probe SUSPICIOUS package 'sent to De Niro restaurant'

US police probe SUSPICIOUS package 'sent to De Niro restaurant'
Bone-chilling weather on the way as Ireland braces for WHITE halloween

Bone-chilling weather on the way as Ireland braces for WHITE halloween
Bone-chilling weather on the way as Ireland braces for WHITE halloween

Paddy McGuinness vows to give up meat one day a week