Ariana Grande announces Sweetener world tour

26th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Only US dates have been added so far.

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Show - New York

Ariana Grande has announced a world tour based on her latest album Sweetener.

The singer confirmed a string of dates across the US, beginning in Albany, New York, in March 2019 and ending in New York City in June.

In between Grande will perform in cities including Chicago, Los Angeles and Dallas.

International dates for the tour have not yet been announced.

The Sweetener tour will be Grande’s first since 2017’s Dangerous Woman Tour, which was interrupted by a suicide bomber attacking her concert in Manchester.

A terrorist targeted her Manchester Arena show on May 22 last year, killing 22 concert-goers and injuring hundreds more.

Grande organised a benefit concert for those affected by the attack and resumed the tour in June.

Tickets for the Sweetener World Tour US dates go on pre-sale on November 1.

© Press Association 2018

