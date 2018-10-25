Joseph Gordon-Levitt remembers summer shared with Heath Ledger in tribute post

The Inception star said the late actor had introduced him to "a lot of great music".

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has posted a touching tribute to Heath Ledger, highlighting how the late actor introduced him to the band Radiohead.

Writing on his Instagram page, the Inception star, 37, said how Ledger had first shown him the band’s acclaimed 1997 album OK Computer.

The pair starred together in the 1999 film 10 Things I Hate About You, which saw director Gil Junger retell the Shakespearean drama The Taming Of The Shrew through the lens of a teenage romantic comedy.

In the film the character Cameron, played by Gordon-Levitt, enlists Patrick, played by Ledger, to help him get around his love interest’s father’s strict rules on dating. Gordon-Levitt was 18, while Ledger was 20 at the time of filming.

Gordon-Levitt posted a still frame from the movie, captioning it with the words: “Heath turned me on to a lot of great music during that summer we worked together.

“I remember the first time I ever heard Radiohead’s OK Computer was when I was riding in the back of his car.”

He ended the post with the hashtag #tbt which means throwback Thursday and is used when social media users share memories on the platform.

Ledger died in 2008 at 28 from cardiac arrest brought on by prescription drug use.

