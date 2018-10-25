Police in Blackpool identify David Schwimmer lookalike suspect

25th Oct 18

Police in Blackpool had posted an appeal on Facebook asking for witnesses to identify a suspect pictured leaving a restaurant.

Alleged thief in Blackpool

An alleged thief with a resemblance to a character from the sitcom Friends has been identified, police have said.

Police in Blackpool had posted an appeal on Facebook asking for witnesses to identify a suspect pictured leaving a restaurant in Blackpool carrying what appeared to be a carton of cans.

Facebook users quickly piled into the comments section, pointing out the suspect’s likeness to David Schwimmer’s character Ross Geller in the well-loved US show.

It Wasn't Me

Officers, I swear it wasn't me.As you can see, I was in New York.To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.#itwasntme

Posted by David Schwimmer on Wednesday, October 24, 2018

On Thursday, the day after the appeal was shared, a post on the Lancashire Police Twitter account said: “Could we BE any more overwhelmed with the response to our CCTV appeal about a theft at a restaurant in Blackpool?

“Most importantly, we’re now satisfied we’ve identified the man in the still & our enquiries are very much continuing. Huge thanks for sharing it with your Friends.”

Schwimmer had responded to the picture on Wednesday by posting a video to his Twitter account that showed him scurrying through a convenience store carrying a carton of beer before looking up furtively at a CCTV camera.

He captioned the video: “Officers, I swear it wasn’t me. As you can see, I was in New York.”

“To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.”

He added the hashtag #itwasntme to the post.

The alleged theft happened on September 20, the post by Blackpool police said.

© Press Association 2018

David Schwimmer offers video evidence that he's not alleged Blackpool thief
M&S have released a skirt version of an ICONIC dress - and they are STRUGGLING to keep it in stock
