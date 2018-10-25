Kate Silverton: I've dropped two dress sizes doing Strictly

The BBC newsreader also said she is finding the experience 'addictive'.

Kate Silverton has said she has dropped two dress sizes during her time on Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC newsreader, who is partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec in the BBC One dancing show, also said that taking part in the series is “addictive”.

Silverton, 48, told ITV’s This Morning of the physical impact of training for the programme: “All these muscles that have been lying dormant so long have suddenly come back in and getting abs again and everything.

“In fact, I had to be re-measured. I’ve gone down two dress sizes, (I’m) literally beside myself. How amazing.”

Silverton said of the Strictly experience: “It is so addictive and so joyous. I would recommend it to everyone.

“Having started from absolute scratch, I’m actually feeling much more in my skin learning the steps and everything.”

She added that she is going to “miss it literally the moment” her Strictly journey ends.

She also said she feels hat she performs better if she has a character to play.

“It helps you get over the nerves – if you are someone else, then it does feel as if it’s easier,” she said.

She said the samba the pair danced a few weeks ago to Africa by Toto was the only one where they did not have a character, and could be the reason they scored so poorly.

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood had commented that the dance “belonged behind a news desk” before awarding it five points.

Silverton and Skorjanec will dance a rumba this weekend to Skin by Rag’n’Bone Man.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday at 6.50pm on BBC One.

© Press Association 2018