Geri Horner: Having more children would be up to 'mother nature'

25th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The star had her second child last year.

End the Silence Charity Fundraiser - London

Geri Horner says it is “up to the universe” whether she has more children.

The pop star-turned TV host, 46, who has helped launch a new quiz for parents and children on online safety, had her second child last year.

Horner, mother to daughter Bluebell, 12, and son Montague, who turns two in January, said she would like to expand her family.

“That would be up to the universe, mother nature,” she told the Press Association.  “My door is always welcome and opening.”

Geri Horner and daughter Bluebell
Geri Horner and daughter Bluebell (Yui Mok/PA)

The star, who wed Christian Horner in 2015, said of motherhood the second time around: “On the one hand I feel very much more in the moment because I really appreciate how time flies.

“On the other hand I feel a bit more worried as I’ve got older (because) I’m more aware of the world,” Horner said.

– Horner helped launch Parents vs Kids, on Alexa, a joint O2 and NSPCC partnership to find out who knows more about online safety. Ask Alexa, “Play Parents vs Kids” or download the Alexa app to your phone.

© Press Association 2018

