Craig David and Basement Jaxx on the bill for We Are FSTVL

The event will be held in Upminster over the late May Bank Holiday weekend.

Craig David and Basement Jaxx have joined the line-up for next year’s We Are FSTVL.

Sigma, Solardo, Bugzy Malone, Andy C and Loco Dice are also among the first 20 acts announced for the electronic and urban music festival, which will be held at Damyns Hall Aerodrome, Upminster, over the late May Bank Holiday weekend.

A total of 325 acts are due to perform at the event, which is spread out over 30 stages and is licensed for 90,000 people over the weekend.

DJ Andy C headlined this year’s event and said it was a “huge highlight” for him.

Basement Jaxx (Steve Parsons/PA)

“It was like a homecoming and I can’t wait to do it all again in 2019,” he said.

Event director Reece Miller said: “Following a record-breaking 2018, the British festival industry witnessed one of the greatest summers in its history.

“We Are FSTVL was fortunate enough to be one of those that had a great event with our largest ever attendance to date.

“We look forward to We Are FSTVL 2019 for our seventh edition, lucky number seven, where we’ve taken our time to construct our greatest, latest, biggest and best line-up of all time.

“The team at We Are HQ have two unbelievable new world exclusive stage arena concepts that will be showcased for the first time ever on our beloved Airfield of Dreams.

“We can’t wait to get cracking. Your summer starts right here.”

