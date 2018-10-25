House Of Cards cast cancels talk show appearance after host's blackface comments

25th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Megyn Kelly has since apologised for her remarks.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala - New York

House Of Cards cast members cancelled an appearance on a US talk show after the host made controversial comments about blackface.

Megyn Kelly apologised after suggesting it was acceptable to wear blackface as long as it was part of a Halloween costume.

The 47-year-old host of Today, one of the US’ most popular morning chat shows, later backtracked on her remarks and said she realised such behaviour is wrong.

Megyn Kelly
Megyn Kelly backtracked on her comments suggesting blackface was acceptable in certain situations (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

A spokesman for Netflix said several members of the House Of Cards cast were due to appear on the programme next week but were no longer scheduled.

It is unknown which actors were set to appear but stars Robin Wright and Michael Kelly as well as producers Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese have all been promoting the show ahead of its sixth and final season.

Kelly’s comments came on the Tuesday edition of her Today show and instantly sparked a backlash.

She said: “What is racist? Because truly you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween.

“Back when I was a kid, that was okay as long as you were dressing up as like a character.”

Kelly has since apologised in an email to her colleagues as well as on her show.

House Of Cards was embroiled in scandal of its own ahead of its sixth season when lead actor Kevin Spacey was fired amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WARNING: Irish Netflix customers BEWARE of latest scam doing the rounds

[PIC] Ben Foden breaks his silence on Instagram following split from Una Healy
[PIC] Ben Foden breaks his silence on Instagram following split from Una Healy

[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date
[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date

Over 1,200 students affected after TWO Dublin schools shut down IMMEDIATELY

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Bride admits to secretly FATTENING up her bridesmaids before her wedding

Bride admits to secretly FATTENING up her bridesmaids before her wedding
David Schwimmer offers video evidence that he's not alleged Blackpool thief

David Schwimmer offers video evidence that he's not alleged Blackpool thief
DANGEROUS levels of arsenic found in SEVEN baby rice products

DANGEROUS levels of arsenic found in SEVEN baby rice products
M&S have released a skirt version of an ICONIC dress - and they are STRUGGLING to keep it in stock

M&S have released a skirt version of an ICONIC dress - and they are STRUGGLING to keep it in stock
M&S have released a skirt version of an ICONIC dress - and they are STRUGGLING to keep it in stock

WARNING: Irish Netflix customers BEWARE of latest scam doing the rounds