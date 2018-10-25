Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson to reunite for Celebrity Gogglebox

25th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

They used to be in One Direction.

BBC Radio 1's Teen Awards 2018 - London

Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson will reunite for an episode of Celebrity Gogglebox.

The former One Direction stars will appear on the Channel 4 show on Friday for Stand Up To Cancer, the annual charity telethon.

Alongside a picture of the pair seated together on a sofa, Payne wrote on Instagram: “Tune into @channel4 on Friday night from 7pm to watch me and @louist91 on #gogglebox for #StandUpToCancer.

“It’s for a cause that’s close to our hearts, so please give it a watch and donate.”

X Factor judge Tomlinson’s mother, Johannah Deakin, died following a battle against leukemia in December 2016. She was 43.

Other famous faces set to appear on Celebrity Gogglebox include Danny Dyer and his daughter Dani as well as former England footballer Peter Crouch and his model wife Abbey Clancy.

Payne and Tomlinson were part of boyband One Direction alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik.

© Press Association 2018

