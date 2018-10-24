Myleene Klass dazzles in black blazer at Porgy And Bess performance

The former Hear'Say singer attended the English National Opera's first rendition of the score.

Myleene Klass showed off her chic sense of style as she arrived at a performance of the opera Porgy And Bess in London.

The presenter, 40, paired a modish black blazer with a laced cami top on the red carpet at the Coliseum theatre in Westminster.

Myleene Klass attended a performance of Porgy And Bess at the London Coliseum theatre (Matt Crosick/PA)

The former Hear’Say singer paired the outfit with muse lipstick and a dark smokey eye.

Klass wore her hair tied up with a few strands tumbling to her shoulders.

She was joined by Beverly Knight who sported a flapper style dress and matching heels to the event.

Soul singer Beverley Knight wore a flapper style dress (Matt Crosick/PA)

The British soul singer wore her hair down over a pair of large hoop earrings.

The English National Orchestra were performing Porgy And Bess, an American orchestral opera by George Gershwin.

