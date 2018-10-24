Myleene Klass dazzles in black blazer at Porgy And Bess performance

24th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The former Hear'Say singer attended the English National Opera's first rendition of the score.

Porgy and Bess VIP performance - London

Myleene Klass showed off her chic sense of style as she arrived at a performance of the opera Porgy And Bess in London.

The presenter, 40, paired a modish black blazer with a laced cami top on the red carpet at the Coliseum theatre in Westminster.

Myleene Klass attended a performance of Porgy And Bess at the London Coliseum theatre (Matt Crosick/PA)

The former Hear’Say singer paired the outfit with muse lipstick and a dark smokey eye.

Klass wore her hair tied up with a few strands tumbling to her shoulders.

She was joined by Beverly Knight who sported a flapper style dress and matching heels to the event.

Soul singer Beverley Knight wore a flapper style dress (Matt Crosick/PA)

The British soul singer wore her hair down over a pair of large hoop earrings.

The English National Orchestra were performing Porgy And Bess, an American orchestral opera by George Gershwin.

