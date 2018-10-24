Myleene Klass dazzles in black blazer at Porgy And Bess performance

Myleene Klass dazzles in black blazer at Porgy And Bess performance24th Oct 18 | Entertainment News
The former Hear'Say singer attended the English National Opera's first rendition of the score.
Myleene Klass showed off her chic sense of style as she arrived at a performance of the opera Porgy And Bess in London.
The presenter, 40, paired a modish black blazer with a laced cami top on the red carpet at the Coliseum theatre in Westminster.
The former Hear’Say singer paired the outfit with muse lipstick and a dark smokey eye.
Klass wore her hair tied up with a few strands tumbling to her shoulders.
She was joined by Beverly Knight who sported a flapper style dress and matching heels to the event.
The British soul singer wore her hair down over a pair of large hoop earrings.
The English National Orchestra were performing Porgy And Bess, an American orchestral opera by George Gershwin.
