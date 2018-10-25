Danny John-Jules collapsed during Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals

25th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The 58-year-old collapsed while practising the jive.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018

Strictly Come Dancing star Danny John-Jules has said he collapsed during rehearsals for last weekend’s live show, in which he was awarded the first 10 of the series.

Speaking on BBC Two spin-off show It Takes Two alongside professional partner Amy Dowden, he discussed his rehearsals at the BBC’s Elstree studios in Hertfordshire last Friday.

He said: “It’s cardio, fitness. I haven’t moved like that since a long time.

“You worry about not slowing down, because in the jive, if you slow down it’s very obvious and it’s a bit of a no-no, and that was my main worry.

“I just kept having to do it. I did collapse after the second run, the tech run on Friday.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2018
Danny John-Jules was awarded the first 10 of the series last week (BBC/PA)

It Takes Two host Zoe Ball said: “I’m not surprised – how exhausting was that? It was full-on.”

John-Jules said: “The floor manager looked down at me looking up at the ceiling and asked me, ‘Do you want to do another one?’”

The Red Dwarf star, 58, added that his knees were screaming “louder than Amy” following his performance on Saturday.

Their energetic jive to Flip, Flop And Fly by Ellis Hall prompted a standing ovation from the audience and all the judges apart from Craig Revel Horwood.

The pair received a total of 37 points out of a possible 40, sending them to the top of the leader board.

He added that it had taken him a day to process the fact that he had scored the first 10 of the series.

John-Jules said: “It was all a blur. When I finished, I looked at Amy and only then I realised it had been good.

“I was still in a daze when I got to the judges and it didn’t sink in until a day later when all the messages started coming in from social media.”

Dowden, 27, added that families living opposite the studio where she and John-Jules train had put posters with the number 10 on them in their windows.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date

[PICS] You are going to LOVE Penneys Brand New Homeware Range!!
[PICS] You are going to LOVE Penneys Brand New Homeware Range!!

David Schwimmer offers video evidence that he's not alleged Blackpool thief
David Schwimmer offers video evidence that he's not alleged Blackpool thief

DANGEROUS levels of arsenic found in SEVEN baby rice products

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

M&S have released a skirt version of an ICONIC dress - and they are STRUGGLING to keep it in stock

M&S have released a skirt version of an ICONIC dress - and they are STRUGGLING to keep it in stock
Strictly star at risk of being BANNED from all BBC shows after fix row

Strictly star at risk of being BANNED from all BBC shows after fix row
Bride admits to secretly FATTENING up her bridesmaids before her wedding

Bride admits to secretly FATTENING up her bridesmaids before her wedding
WARNING: Irish Netflix customers BEWARE of latest scam doing the rounds

WARNING: Irish Netflix customers BEWARE of latest scam doing the rounds
WARNING: Irish Netflix customers BEWARE of latest scam doing the rounds

[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date