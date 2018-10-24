Commons committee report on equal pay at BBC to be published

24th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The document is due to address the issues of gender pay disparity at the broadcaster.

BBC employee pay review

A report into the issues of gender equality and equal pay at the BBC is due to be published.

The document by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee will be released on Thursday, following a lengthy inquiry into BBC practices.

News of the publication was announced on Twitter, with the committee posting: “We will publish our report, BBC Annual Report and Accounts 2017-18: Equal Pay at the BBC, at 00:01 BST, tomorrow Thursday 25 October 2018.”

A call for evidence was issued following the resignation of the BBC’s China Editor Carrie Gracie over the issue of equal pay at the publicly-funded broadcaster.

After revelations about a gulf in pay between male and female stars earning over £150,000, there were further accusations that there was a pay disparity at all levels of the BBC.

The broadcaster’s annual report this year showed the gender pay gap at the corporation had dropped to 7.6% from 9.3%.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson SHOCKS fans with secret addition to the family

Nail biting habit left man fighting for his LIFE

Nail biting habit left man fighting for his LIFE

Westlife enjoys 'spectacular' fan reaction as they launch reunion tour
Westlife enjoys 'spectacular' fan reaction as they launch reunion tour

[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Ben Foden breaks his silence on Instagram following split from Una Healy

[PIC] Ben Foden breaks his silence on Instagram following split from Una Healy
Met Éireann reveal cold arctic airmass is heading STRAIGHT for Ireland this week

Met Éireann reveal cold arctic airmass is heading STRAIGHT for Ireland this week
DANGEROUS levels of arsenic found in SEVEN baby rice products

DANGEROUS levels of arsenic found in SEVEN baby rice products
[PICS] Parents are going to LOVE Aldis amazing new bargain range

[PICS] Parents are going to LOVE Aldis amazing new bargain range
[PICS] Parents are going to LOVE Aldis amazing new bargain range

[PIC] Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson SHOCKS fans with secret addition to the family