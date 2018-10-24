Jersey Shore star given more time to report to prison in tax case

24th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The Situation, whose real name is Michael Sorrentino, will now have until January 15 to report to prison.

The Situation Taxes

Jersey Shore star The Situation has been given more time before he starts his eight-month prison term for tax fraud.

A federal judge in New Jersey ruled that the reality television personality, whose real name is Michael Sorrentino, will now have until January 15 to report to prison.

Sorrentino is getting married on November 1. In granting the extension, the judge noted Sorrentino’s record of compliance while free on bail.

Sorrentino and his brother, Marc, pleaded guilty in January to similar charges. They were charged in 2014 with tax offences relating to nearly 9 million US dollars in income.

Michael Sorrentino appeared on all six seasons of the reality show that ran from 2009 to 2012 and followed the lives of rowdy housemates in the New Jersey town of Seaside Heights.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann reveal cold arctic airmass is heading STRAIGHT for Ireland this week

[PIC] Ben Foden breaks his silence on Instagram following split from Una Healy
[PIC] Ben Foden breaks his silence on Instagram following split from Una Healy

DANGEROUS levels of arsenic found in SEVEN baby rice products
DANGEROUS levels of arsenic found in SEVEN baby rice products

[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson SHOCKS fans with secret addition to the family

[PIC] Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson SHOCKS fans with secret addition to the family
[PICS] Parents are going to LOVE Aldis amazing new bargain range

[PICS] Parents are going to LOVE Aldis amazing new bargain range
[PIC] Baby joy for Glenda Gilson as she welcomes first child with husband Rob MacNaughton

[PIC] Baby joy for Glenda Gilson as she welcomes first child with husband Rob MacNaughton

Westlife enjoys 'spectacular' fan reaction as they launch reunion tour

Westlife enjoys 'spectacular' fan reaction as they launch reunion tour
Westlife enjoys 'spectacular' fan reaction as they launch reunion tour

Met Éireann reveal cold arctic airmass is heading STRAIGHT for Ireland this week