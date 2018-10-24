Jersey Shore star given more time to report to prison in tax case

The Situation, whose real name is Michael Sorrentino, will now have until January 15 to report to prison.

Jersey Shore star The Situation has been given more time before he starts his eight-month prison term for tax fraud.

A federal judge in New Jersey ruled that the reality television personality, whose real name is Michael Sorrentino, will now have until January 15 to report to prison.

Sorrentino is getting married on November 1. In granting the extension, the judge noted Sorrentino’s record of compliance while free on bail.

THE FUTURE MR & MRS SITUATION 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/fKj96U6F9h — Mike The Situation ☝🏻 (@ItsTheSituation) April 27, 2018

Sorrentino and his brother, Marc, pleaded guilty in January to similar charges. They were charged in 2014 with tax offences relating to nearly 9 million US dollars in income.

Michael Sorrentino appeared on all six seasons of the reality show that ran from 2009 to 2012 and followed the lives of rowdy housemates in the New Jersey town of Seaside Heights.

