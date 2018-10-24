Taylor Swift donates to fan struggling with medical bills

24th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The singer donated to Sadie Bartell's GoFundMe page.

Taylor Swift interview

Taylor Swift has donated 15,500 US dollars to a GoFundMe account of a fan whose family is struggling with medical bills.

Sadie Bartell’s mother has been in a coma for three years, and the family is worried about losing their home in Orem, Utah, because of mounting medical bills.

The 19-year-old tweeted that her mother became ill two days before she went to see Swift in a concert.

Swift made the donation over the weekend with the message: “Love, Taylor, Meredith and Olivia Swift.” Meredith and Olivia are Swift’s cats.

Others followed the singer’s lead and donated.

Bartell tweeted: “Taylor really actually donated to me and followed me and liked my thank you to her like that actually happened it’s my life it’s real.”

© Press Association 2018

[PIC] Baby joy for Glenda Gilson as she welcomes first child with husband Rob MacNaughton