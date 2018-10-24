Beckhams share holiday pics from their jaunts Down Under

The famous family are currently in Australia, where Victoria appears on the cover of Vogue.

Victoria Beckham has shared a photograph of herself and daughter Harper reading a copy of the Vogue magazine featuring the fashion designer as the cover star.

The 44-year-old features on the cover of the November edition of Australian Vogue to celebrate her decade-long career in the industry.

The Beckham family are currently on holiday Down Under.

Alongside the picture she wrote: “Girls day out in Sydney! Kisses x”.

Husband David shared photographs of himself and his sons Romeo and Cruz atop Sydney’s popular tourist attraction, Harbour Bridge.

He said: “Very special to be able to take the boys to the top of the Harbour Bridge today… Thank you to everyone that looked after us especially Nick our guide .. @bridgeclimb”.

Victoria also shared a photograph on her Instagram story showing husband David posing on the edge of a rock in a climbing harness and helmet.

In a caption placed on the picture, she joked: “Careful with that rope!”.

© Press Association 2018