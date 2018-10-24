Beckhams share holiday pics from their jaunts Down Under

24th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The famous family are currently in Australia, where Victoria appears on the cover of Vogue.

Victoria Beckham - London Fashion Week September 2018

Victoria Beckham has shared a photograph of herself and daughter Harper reading a copy of the Vogue magazine featuring the fashion designer as the cover star.

The 44-year-old features on the cover of the November edition of Australian Vogue to celebrate her decade-long career in the industry.

The Beckham family are currently on holiday Down Under.

Alongside the picture she wrote: “Girls day out in Sydney! Kisses x”.

Husband David shared photographs of himself and his sons Romeo and Cruz atop Sydney’s popular tourist attraction, Harbour Bridge.

He said: “Very special to be able to take the boys to the top of the Harbour Bridge today… Thank you to everyone that looked after us especially Nick our guide .. @bridgeclimb”.

Victoria also shared a photograph on her Instagram story showing husband David posing on the edge of a rock in a climbing harness and helmet.

In a caption placed on the picture, she joked: “Careful with that rope!”.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

DANGEROUS levels of arsenic found in SEVEN baby rice products

Met Éireann reveal cold arctic airmass is heading STRAIGHT for Ireland this week
Met Éireann reveal cold arctic airmass is heading STRAIGHT for Ireland this week

The top 10 most POPULAR baby names in Ireland have been revealed by the CSO
The top 10 most POPULAR baby names in Ireland have been revealed by the CSO

[PIC] Baby joy for Glenda Gilson as she welcomes first child with husband Rob MacNaughton

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Big Brother contestant Tomasz Wania RUSHED to hospital

Big Brother contestant Tomasz Wania RUSHED to hospital
[PICS] Parents are going to LOVE Aldis amazing new bargain range

[PICS] Parents are going to LOVE Aldis amazing new bargain range
Blazing inferno threatens the lives of TWO Corrie characters

Blazing inferno threatens the lives of TWO Corrie characters

Nail biting habit left man fighting for his LIFE

Nail biting habit left man fighting for his LIFE

Nail biting habit left man fighting for his LIFE

DANGEROUS levels of arsenic found in SEVEN baby rice products