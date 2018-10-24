Police looking for alleged thief who 'looks like Ross Geller from Friends'

24th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The alleged theft happened in Blackpool.

World Premiere of Run Fat Boy Run - London

Social media users responded with hilarity after police issued an appeal for an alleged thief bearing a resemblance to Friends star David Schwimmer.

Police in Blackpool posted on Facebook asking for witnesses to identify a suspect pictured leaving a restaurant in the town carrying what appeared to be a crate of cans.

Do you recognise this man? We want to speak to him in relation to a theft at a Blackpool restaurant on the 20th…

Posted by Blackpool Police on Tuesday, October 23, 2018

The alleged theft happened on September 20, the post said.

Facebook users quickly piled into the comments section, pointing out the suspect’s likeness to Schwimmer’s character Ross Geller in the well-loved US sitcom.

Following numerous responses, Lancashire Constabulary replied: “Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses.

“We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date.

“We’re so sorry it has to be this way.”

A Facebook user, referencing the Friends theme song, replied: “I don’t think it’s been this guy’s day, his week, his month or even his year…..”

Another, referencing a Friends episode where Ross says he is an expert in self-defence, wrote: “Please approach with caution. He is known to have studied Karate and we believe he has mastered the art of Unagi, the state of total awareness.”

Anyone with information on the alleged crime can contact 7798@lancashire.pnn.police.uk

© Press Association 2018

