Orlando Bloom latest star to read CBeebies Bedtime Story

24th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The actor follows a long list of famous names to read a story.

BAFTA Film Awards 2018 - Press Room - London

Orlando Bloom has become the latest star to read a bedtime story on the BBC to help children “light up”.

The Hollywood star of Lord Of The Rings and Pirates Of The Caribbean will appear on CBeebies with a Bedtime Story.

He follows famous names such as Tom Hardy, Sir Elton John and Dolly Parton in reading a children’s tale on the BBC.

Bloom, 41, will be reading from We Are Together, written and illustrated by Britta Teckentrup, on November 9.

He said: “Through my travels as a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador, I’ve met children in countries all over the world, and witnessed first-hand how storytelling between adults and young children helps cement their bond.

Orlando Bloom on the CBeebies set (BBC)

“Children light up when being taken on imaginary adventures through storytelling, and it helps their creativity grow. It was great to be a part of CBeebies Bedtime Stories.”

The bedtime reading to be aired on November 9 is the first of two stories recorded with the actor.

Ewan McGregor, actor Chris Evans, George Ezra, Suranne Jones, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Eddie Redmayne have all taken part in a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The programme airs daily at 6.50pm.

