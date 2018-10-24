Cast revealed for BBC's upcoming sex abuse drama Dark Mon£y

Babou Ceesay and Jill Halfpenny will star in the show.

The cast of the BBC’s upcoming drama exploring the fallout of sexual abuse has been revealed.

Babou Ceesay, Bafta-nominated star of Damilola, and Waterloo Road star Jill Halfpenny will lead the cast of four-part drama Dark Mon£y.

It tells the story of the fictional Mensahs, described as an “ordinary, working-class” family from north London whose youngest son has recently finished filming a major Hollywood film role.

But parents Manny (Ceesay) and Sam’s (Halfpenny) world is shattered when Isaac reveals he was abused while in America by a renowned filmmaker.

Despite misgivings, the family decides to accept a substantial pay-off to remain silent, believing the money will help them start a new life and allow them to heal in private away from the public eye, rather than pressing charges against the celebrity.

They are later proved wrong. Also joining the cast are Rebecca Front (War and Peace, Poldark), Susan Wokoma (Crazyhead, Chewing Gum), Olive Gray (Home from Home), Ellen Thomas (Teachers, EastEnders), Joseph May (Resident Evil), Rudi Dharmalingam (Our Girl) and Gary Beadle (EastEnders).

The show is written by Damilola writer Levi David Addai while Broadchurch’s Lewis Arnold is on directing duties.

Ceesay said: “I’m delighted to be heading back to the BBC for Dark Mon£y and to be reunited with Levi to tell this powerful story. I’m also looking forward to collaborating with Jill, Lewis and the team.”

Halfpenny said: “I’m thrilled to be playing Sam in Dark Mon£y. Getting the opportunity to work with Lewis Arnold again is fantastic and I’m really excited to work with Babou Ceesay on this incredible project that Levi has created.”

Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama, added: “We are thrilled to be working alongside the brilliant Levi again. In Dark Mon£y he has created a gripping, timely and original script, with the talented Babou and Jill at the heart of the story.”

Filming starts in Birmingham this month and Dark Mon£y will air next year on BBC One.

