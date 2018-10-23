Tracy Chapman sues Nicki Minaj for copyright infringement

23rd Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The Grammy-winning singer says Minaj's unreleased track Sorry incorporates the lyrics and vocal melody from her 1988 single Baby Can I Hold You.

Music-Nicki Minaj Sued

Rapper Nicki Minaj is being sued for allegedly sampling a Tracy Chapman song without permission.

Chapman filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in a Los Angeles federal court.

The Grammy-winning singer says Minaj’s unreleased track Sorry incorporates the lyrics and vocal melody from her 1988 single Baby Can I Hold You.

Tracy Chapman
Tracy Chapman in 1998 (Peter Jordan/PA)

The lawsuit states the Fast Car singer repeatedly denied multiple requests to sample her song for Minaj’s fourth album Queen.

Sorry was not included on Minaj’s album but Chapman alleges the rapper gave it to a popular New York disc jockey who played the song on the radio and posted it to his social media accounts in August.

Chapman is suing for unspecified damages and wants to prevent Minaj from releasing Sorry commercially.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Nail biting habit left man fighting for his LIFE

Met Éireann reveal cold arctic airmass is heading STRAIGHT for Ireland this week
Met Éireann reveal cold arctic airmass is heading STRAIGHT for Ireland this week

[PIC] Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson SHOCKS fans with secret addition to the family
[PIC] Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson SHOCKS fans with secret addition to the family

Snow on the way? Met Éireann reveal what will ACTUALLY happen at the end of the month

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Baby joy for Glenda Gilson as she welcomes first child with husband Rob MacNaughton

[PIC] Baby joy for Glenda Gilson as she welcomes first child with husband Rob MacNaughton

Lisa Armstrong given warning to stop ATTACKING Ants new girlfriend online

Lisa Armstrong given warning to stop ATTACKING Ants new girlfriend online
DANGEROUS levels of arsenic found in SEVEN baby rice products

DANGEROUS levels of arsenic found in SEVEN baby rice products
[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date

[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date
[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date

Nail biting habit left man fighting for his LIFE