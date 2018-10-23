In Pictures: Stars turn out for Bohemian Rhapsody premiere

The premiere was held at the the SSE Arena, Wembley, London.

Queen rockers Brian May and Roger Taylor joined the cast for the premiere of Bohemian Rhapsody, the biopic telling the story of charismatic frontman Freddie Mercury.

Rami Malek stars as Mercury, and he was joined on the red carpet by fellow band members Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee and Joseph Mazzello.

The movie follows Mercury’s personal and professional life while Queen became one of the biggest bands in the world.

Lending a touch of Hollywood glamour, Mike Myers is among the cast – as are Game Of Thrones star Aiden Gillen and Downton Abbey’s Allen Leech.

