In Pictures: Stars turn out for Bohemian Rhapsody premiere

23rd Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The premiere was held at the the SSE Arena, Wembley, London.

Bohemian Rhapsody World Premiere - London

Queen rockers Brian May and Roger Taylor joined the cast for the premiere of Bohemian Rhapsody, the biopic telling the story of charismatic frontman Freddie Mercury.

Rami Malek, Anita Dobson, Brian May, Ben Hardy, Roger Taylor, Sarina Potgieter, Joseph Mazzello, Mike Myers and Gwilym Lee attending the Bohemian Rhapsody world premiere (Matt Crossick/PA)

Rami Malek stars as Mercury, and he was joined on the red carpet by fellow band members Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee and Joseph Mazzello.

Bohemian Rhapsody World Premiere – London
Brian May and his wife Anita Dobson, with Roger Taylor and Sarina Potgieter (Matt Crossick/PA)

The movie follows Mercury’s personal and professional life while Queen became one of the biggest bands in the world.

Bohemian Rhapsody World Premiere – London
Mike Myers (Matt Crossick/PA)

Lending a touch of Hollywood glamour, Mike Myers is among the cast – as are Game Of Thrones star Aiden Gillen and Downton Abbey’s Allen Leech.

Fay Ripley (Matt Crossick/PA)
Bohemian Rhapsody World Premiere – London
Rami Malek (Matt Crossick/PA)
Myleene Klass (Matt Crossick/PA)
Matt Willis, James Bourne and Charlie Simpson from Busted (Matt Crossick/PA)
Bohemian Rhapsody World Premiere – London
Allen Leech (Matt Crossick/PA)
Guy Pearce (Matt Crossick/PA)
Zandra Rhodes and Andrew Logan (Matt Crossick/PA)
Bohemian Rhapsody World Premiere – London
Joe Thomas (Matt Crossick/PA)
Bohemian Rhapsody World Premiere – London
Aidan Gillen (Matt Crossick/PA)
Bohemian Rhapsody World Premiere – London
Lucy Boynton (Matt Crossick/PA)

