Emerald Fennell to play Camilla in The Crown season three

23rd Oct 18 | Entertainment News

She is known for starring in Call The Midwife.

National Television Awards 2017 - Arrivals - London

Emerald Fennell will play a younger Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in the third series of The Crown, Netflix has confirmed.

A message on the royal programme’s official Twitter account read, referring to Camilla’s maiden name: “Emerald Fennell will play Camilla Shand in The Crown Season Three.”

Fennell, who is best known for her role as Nurse Patsy Mount in Call The Midwife, said: “I’m absolutely over the moon, and completely terrified, to be joining the many hugely talented people on The Crown.

“I absolutely love Camilla, and am very grateful that my teenage years have well prepared me for playing a chain-smoking serial snogger with a pudding bowl haircut.”

The Crown season three is set during the 1970s when Camilla first met the Prince of Wales, who will be played by God’s Own Country star Josh O’Connor.

Also joining the cast are Olivia Colman as the Queen, who takes over the role from Claire Foy for season three, and Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother.

Prince Philip will be portrayed by Tobias Menzies, Lord Snowdon by Ben Daniels and Princess Margaret will be played by Helena Bonham Carter.

The Crown season three is expected to arrive in 2019.

© Press Association 2018

