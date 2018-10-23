Alfie Allen introduces 'perfect' baby daughter

The actor and his DJ girlfriend have become parents.

Alfie Allen has introduced his new baby girl to the world.

The Game Of Thrones actor and brother of singer Lily Allen shared a picture of his newborn on Instagram, showing her tiny hand clasped around his finger.

It is the first child for Allen, 32, and girlfriend Allie Teilz.

He wrote: “With full hearts and overwhelming joy @allieteilz and I introduce you to the newest member of our family.

“She is perfect.”

Teilz, an American DJ, and Allen, are thought to have been in a relationship since last summer.

His sister Lily was among the first to comment, simply posting a love heart emoji and a party popper emoji.

Allen’s Game Of Thrones co-star Sophie Turner wrote: “So much love for you both and the new bubba.”

Gwendoline Christie, another Game Of Thrones regular, wrote: “So much love to you all.”

Allen is best known for playing Theon Greyjoy in the hit HBO fantasy drama series.

