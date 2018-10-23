Harry Redknapp early favourite amid I'm A Celebrity rumours

The football manager is thought to be taking part in the show alongside the likes of Dani and Danny Dyer.

Harry Redknapp is already being backed to win this year’s I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! after refusing to deny reports that he is heading into the jungle.

The 71-year-old football boss hinted that he will take part in the ITV reality series next month when quizzed about it on talkSPORT’s breakfast show, saying: “I’m not allowed to say.

“Anything could happen between now and then. I wouldn’t like to bet one way or the other…”

Harry Redknapp, left, with his son, Jamie Redknapp (Ian West/PA)

Redknapp said he is “trying not to think about it” when asked about jungle critters, and added: “I might go and sleep in the New Forest for a week in preparation!”

While the celebrity line-up for the show will not be confirmed until it airs in November, Redknapp is already likely to do well with viewers.

The former Tottenham and West Ham manager, and father of retired footballer Jamie Redknapp, currently has odds of 9/2 to win the entire series, according to betting markets analyst OddsMonkey.

Redknapp is also 13/2 to do the most Bushtucker Trials and 5/4 to make the final, according to OddsMonkey.

OddsMonkey spokesman Peter Watton said: “Harry Redknapp is a popular figure, and that shows with the Bookmakers already making him short price to make the final.

“Should his entry be confirmed, then he is just 9/2 to win – which is no huge surprise.”

Danny and Dani Dyer are rumoured to be heading for the Australian jungle this year (Ian West/PA)

Elsewhere, Coral has Redknapp at 10/1 odds of being crowned King of the Jungle, while William Hill has him at lower odds, 20/1, to win.

Other famous faces rumoured to be taking part in the series in Australia include former tennis player Tim Henman, snooker ace Ronnie O’Sullivan, The Chase star Anne Hegerty and former X Factor contestant Fleur East.

Love Island winner Dani Dyer is also rumoured to be lined up for the show, alongside her famous father, EastEnders star Danny Dyer.





