Ryan Reynolds wishes himself happy birthday with hilarious post

23rd Oct 18 | Entertainment News

He is married to actress Blake Lively.

Graham Norton Show

Ryan Reynolds wished himself a happy birthday with a funny post on Instagram.

The Hollywood actor and star of films including Green Lantern and Deadpool celebrates turning 43 on Tuesday.

Alongside a childhood picture of himself and his late father, James, Reynolds wrote: “Happy Birthday to me. Or as Dad used to affectionately say, ‘the condom broke’.”

This is not the first time Reynolds’ birthday has led to a funny social media post.

For the Canadian actor’s 42nd birthday, his wife Blake Lively shared a picture of Reynolds with fellow star Ryan Gosling – cropping most of her husband’s face from the image.

She captioned the post: “Happy birthday baby.” Gossip Girl star Lively has yet to publicly wish her husband a happy birthday this year.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date

[PIC] Ben Foden breaks his silence on Instagram following split from Una Healy
[PIC] Ben Foden breaks his silence on Instagram following split from Una Healy

THIS is what we DIDNT see before the Strictly elimination on Sunday
THIS is what we DIDNT see before the Strictly elimination on Sunday

[PIC] This FAB playsuit from Penneys is perfect for those big nights out

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

DANGEROUS levels of arsenic found in SEVEN baby rice products

DANGEROUS levels of arsenic found in SEVEN baby rice products
Met Éireann reveal cold arctic airmass is heading STRAIGHT for Ireland this week

Met Éireann reveal cold arctic airmass is heading STRAIGHT for Ireland this week
Lisa Armstrong given warning to stop ATTACKING Ants new girlfriend online

Lisa Armstrong given warning to stop ATTACKING Ants new girlfriend online
Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell clash after tense X Factor sing-off

Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell clash after tense X Factor sing-off
Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell clash after tense X Factor sing-off

[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date