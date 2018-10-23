Woman accused of hacking the email of Selena Gomez' assistant strikes plea deal

23rd Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Susan Atrach had also been charged with targeting Gomez.

The Fashion Awards 2017 - London

A woman said she would not contest charges of hacking the email account of Selena Gomez’s assistant before sharing stolen images online, prosecutors in Los Angeles have said.

Susan Atrach, 22, accessed the emails of Theresa Mingus between August 2015 and February 2016, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Selena Gomez
A woman has pleaded no contest to hacking the emails of Selena Gomez’s assistant (PA Wire/PA Wire)

Atrach, from New Jersey, pleaded no contest to one count each of identity theft and network intrusion.

She had earlier been accused of hacking US singer and actress Gomez’s emails but the charges have been dropped.

On Monday she was sentenced to five years probation and 160 hours of community service.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Atrach must prove that she is in school or has a job.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date

[PIC] Ben Foden breaks his silence on Instagram following split from Una Healy
[PIC] Ben Foden breaks his silence on Instagram following split from Una Healy

Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell clash after tense X Factor sing-off
Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell clash after tense X Factor sing-off

Met Éireann reveal cold arctic airmass is heading STRAIGHT for Ireland this week

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

THIS is what we DIDNT see before the Strictly elimination on Sunday

THIS is what we DIDNT see before the Strictly elimination on Sunday
Lisa Armstrong given warning to stop ATTACKING Ants new girlfriend online

Lisa Armstrong given warning to stop ATTACKING Ants new girlfriend online
DANGEROUS levels of arsenic found in SEVEN baby rice products

DANGEROUS levels of arsenic found in SEVEN baby rice products
Snow on the way? Met Éireann reveal what will ACTUALLY happen at the end of the month

Snow on the way? Met Éireann reveal what will ACTUALLY happen at the end of the month
Snow on the way? Met Éireann reveal what will ACTUALLY happen at the end of the month

[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date