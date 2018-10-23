Deezer unveils Britney's most streamed songs on 20th anniversary of debut

Britney Spears’ track Toxic was her most streamed song of 2018, figures from Deezer have shown.

The 2004 song was streamed more than the singer’s massive hit Baby One More Time over the past 12 months, said the global music streaming service.

Deezer compiled a list of the UK’s favourite Spears songs to mark the 20th anniversary of the star bursting onto the music scene.

The figures showed that Toxic clocked up more streams on the service this year than any other track, while Spears’ debut single Baby One More Time – which has spent 259 weeks in the UK top 20 since 1998 – was her second most streamed track.

Oops!… I Did It Again (2000) was third, Womanizer (2008) was fourth and Everytime (2004) rounded out the top five.

The data showed that many of Spears’ current fans were not even born when the 36-year-old’s first single was released. Just over a quarter (28%) of those streaming the star’s tracks this year were aged 18 and 24.

Streaming data showed that 58% of those listening to Spears’ music are female, and 42% are male.

Dom Wallace, Deezer’s global pop editor, said: “Who can believe it’s been 20 years since Britney Spears released smash hit Baby One More Time?

“To celebrate her anniversary as well as her continued success as a global superstar we’ve curated a 100% Britney Spears playlist, so music fans can relive all of her biggest tracks of the past 20 years.”

