I don't expect to become a sex symbol, says Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh has said she does not expect to become a sex symbol with her upcoming spy thriller role, claiming Americans are “scared of bums”.

The Lady Macbeth actress is set to feature in a John Le Carre adaption, The Little Drummer Girl, alongside Alexander Skarsgard.

She said the production was careful to avoid upsetting a potentially prudish American audience, and claimed US viewers were “strange people”.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, the 22-year-old star of the upcoming six-part spy series said: “I don’t think I’m going to be an international sex symbol. I mean, I know I’m not going to be an international sex symbol.

“But there is a big potential that when this series comes out, life will be very different.”

She added that production was tempered to appease an international audience for the new series.

Pugh said: “America is quite scared of bums. And nipples. We had to make sure there were no bums and nipples out. I don’t know why. Such strange people.

“My parents were very cool and made sure we watched lots of European films when we grew up, so nudity has never been a problem for me, as long as it’s done beautifully.”

Pugh said she takes exception to the Hollywood portrayal of often-unattainable female forms.

The actress said she accepts comparisons to Kate Winslet, who was an inspiration when she started out in the industry. Pugh said that she would re-enact scenes from Titanic as a young girl.

Le Carre’s The Little Drummer Girl features Pugh as a spy embroiled in 1970s Israeli espionage.

