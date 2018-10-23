Sir David Adjaye OBE announced as 2019 Brits statue designer

The architect said he was delighted to be part of honouring creativity.

The architect behind the Stephen Lawrence Centre in London has been chosen to design the 2019 Brit Awards statue.

Sir David Adjaye OBE, who was named one of the 100 most influential people of 2017 by Time magazine, said he was “delighted and honoured” to have been picked.

The British-Ghanaian architect has partnered with Czech glassmaking and design company LASVIT, who are renowned for their cutting-edge design and custom-made installations, to produce a unique statue for all 12 winners at the awards in February.

Sir David said: “I am so delighted and honoured to be appointed.

“The Brits are an iconic, eponymous celebration of British creativity and a true testimony to the wealth of talent working and supporting, making and producing and creating music both in this country and globally – it is an absolute pleasure to be given the opportunity to participate in honouring fellow creatives in this way.”

Sir David’s artistic vision has been demonstrated through prominent global projects such as the Smithsonian National Museum of African and American History and Culture in Washington DC, the Nobel Peace Centre in Oslo and notable London projects such as the Stephen Lawrence Centre and the Ideas Stores.

His current projects include the new Holocaust Memorial and Learning centre in London, the Ghana National Cathedral in Accra and Sir David’s first skyscraper, 130 William, in New York City.

Sir David, 52, follows in the footsteps of Sir Anish Kapoor and the late Dame Zaha Hadid, who designed the 2018 and 2017 statues respectively, completing a trilogy of world-renowned British creatives orchestrated by Brits chairman and chairman and CEO of Sony Music UK and Ireland Jason Iley.

Iley said: “Sir David Adjaye has been responsible for some of the most striking and innovative architectural designs in the world.

“This creative and artistic vision is executed perfectly with the new Brit award bringing yet another level of excellence and quality to the statue design.”

The Brit Awards 2019 with Mastercard will take place at London’s O2 Arena on February 20 and will be broadcast live on ITV.

