Amy Schumer is expecting her first baby

22nd Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The star made the announcement through her friend, journalist Jessica Yellin.

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The actress and comedian posted a photo on Instagram showing her and husband Chris Fischer’s heads edited on to the bodies of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who is also expecting, with a message directing fans to the page of journalist Jessica Yellin.

She wrote: “About to announce some exciting news on @jessicayellin insta page. Please follow her for up to the minute #newsnotnoise she breaks down what’s really going on.

“She agreed to post a lil noise today for me! Follow her and VOTE!!”

Schumer’s friend Yellin, of the site NewsNotNoise.org, said in a video on her own Instagram page: “I wanted to share some news from our community, maybe it’s noise but it’s happy noise.

“So I’m not in the business of making voting recommendations, but these are the recommendations of Amy Schumer, one of the most consistent and earliest supporters of News Not Noise.

“Now read all the way to the bottom, you’ll see there’s some news down there. Congratulations, Amy.”

She then shared a screen grab which included a note from Schumer saying “I’m pregnant” on a list of her candidate recommendations for voters for the upcoming midterm elections in the US.

Amy Schumer's pregnancy announcement on Jessica Yellin Instagram (Instagram)
Schumer, 37, married chef Fischer in February.

