Corrie's Julia Goulding turns heads at Inside Soap Awards

22nd Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The actress showed some skin as she walked the red carpet at 100 Wardour Street.

Julia Goulding

Coronation Street star Julia Goulding turned heads in a skimpy black top as she stepped out at the Inside Soap Awards.

The actress, who plays Shona Ramsey in the ITV soap, did not appear to be bothered by the chilly October evening as she walked the red carpet clad in the cropped, plunging top and black trousers, which left her arms and midriff bare.

Julia Goulding on the red carpet
Julia Goulding (Ian West/PA)

The colour was on trend, with Charley Webb, Mollie Winnard and Ali Bastian also among those opting for black outfits.

Emmerdale’s Webb looked dramatic in a long, high-necked lacy number, while Corrie’s Winnard brought the sparkle in a sequinned gown.

Charley Webb at the Inside Soap Awards
Charley Webb (Ian West/PA)
Mollie Winnard on the red carpet
Mollie Winnard (Ian West/PA)

TV star Bastian looked stunning in a Bardot-style dress with a feathery trim, while EastEnders actress Tilly Keeper twinkled in a dark sequinned dress that showed off her curves.

Ali Bastian on the red carpet
Ali Bastian (Ian West/PA)
Tilly Keeper at the Inside Soap Awards 2018 – London
Tilly Keeper (Ian West/PA)

The awards were held at 100 Wardour Street in central London.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell clash after tense X Factor sing-off

I hope to give some hope to others: Selma Blair reveals MS diagnosis
I hope to give some hope to others: Selma Blair reveals MS diagnosis

HSE issues URGENT public warning as highly contagious illness outbreak is confirmed
HSE issues URGENT public warning as highly contagious illness outbreak is confirmed

Met Éireann reveal cold arctic airmass is heading STRAIGHT for Ireland this week

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

DANGEROUS levels of arsenic found in SEVEN baby rice products

DANGEROUS levels of arsenic found in SEVEN baby rice products
[PIC] EVERYONE wants to get their hands on the latest phenomenon to hit Penneys stores

[PIC] EVERYONE wants to get their hands on the latest phenomenon to hit Penneys stores
Lisa Armstrong given warning to stop ATTACKING Ants new girlfriend online

Lisa Armstrong given warning to stop ATTACKING Ants new girlfriend online
Snow on the way? Met Éireann reveal what will ACTUALLY happen at the end of the month

Snow on the way? Met Éireann reveal what will ACTUALLY happen at the end of the month
Snow on the way? Met Éireann reveal what will ACTUALLY happen at the end of the month

Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell clash after tense X Factor sing-off