Corrie's Julia Goulding turns heads at Inside Soap Awards

The actress showed some skin as she walked the red carpet at 100 Wardour Street.

Coronation Street star Julia Goulding turned heads in a skimpy black top as she stepped out at the Inside Soap Awards.

The actress, who plays Shona Ramsey in the ITV soap, did not appear to be bothered by the chilly October evening as she walked the red carpet clad in the cropped, plunging top and black trousers, which left her arms and midriff bare.

Julia Goulding (Ian West/PA)

The colour was on trend, with Charley Webb, Mollie Winnard and Ali Bastian also among those opting for black outfits.

Emmerdale’s Webb looked dramatic in a long, high-necked lacy number, while Corrie’s Winnard brought the sparkle in a sequinned gown.

Charley Webb (Ian West/PA)

Mollie Winnard (Ian West/PA)

TV star Bastian looked stunning in a Bardot-style dress with a feathery trim, while EastEnders actress Tilly Keeper twinkled in a dark sequinned dress that showed off her curves.

Ali Bastian (Ian West/PA)

Tilly Keeper (Ian West/PA)

The awards were held at 100 Wardour Street in central London.

© Press Association 2018