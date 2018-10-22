Vick Hope: I am gutted to be out of Strictly

The Capital FM DJ said she loved every moment of the BBC show.

Vick Hope has said she was “gutted” to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing, but is determined to make the most of the opportunities it has given her.

The Capital FM DJ and her professional partner Graziano Di Prima were shown the door after losing out to Seann Walsh and Katya Jones in the dance-off at the weekend.

Speaking on spin off show It Takes Two, Hope said: “I cannot even lie, I was gutted.

“I was so sad on the Saturday.

“Sunday was tough. I was there with my mum and my dad and they brought their friends from Scotland so you are kind of in a mixture of trying to entertain them but also trying to deal with your feelings.”

She said she had a feeling they were in trouble because the judges had not liked their cha cha cha to More Than Friends by James Hype featuring Kelli-Leigh.

However, Hope said she felt “lucky” to have been a part of the BBC programme.

“Especially for someone like me,” she told host Zoe Ball. “I’m in a job where that sort of thing doesn’t come around very much.

“I appreciate every moment of this experience.

“What an amazing platform and an opportunity to connect with an audience that I would never have been able to speak to before.”

Discussing the judges’ decision, Hope said: “I respect them so much. They are the best in their field, that goes without saying. Whatever they say it goes and that’s how it works and I understand that and I understand this is how the show works.

“I will do everything I can with this brilliant platform.”

“They didn’t think we were the better couple and that’s cool,” she added.

Hope struggled to hold back her tears after watching a montage of her best moments.

“I loved it. I loved every minute of it,” she said.

