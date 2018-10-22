Coronation Street named best soap as show dominates industry awards

The show won Best Actor and Best Shock Twist.

Coronation Street has dominated the winners’ list at the Inside Soap awards.

The ITV show claimed silverware in seven categories, more than any other soap this year.

Winning categories for the show and its talent included Best Soap and Best Actor.

The show also claimed honours for the Best Shock Twist, and for having the funniest characters.

Held at 100 Wardour Street in central London, the Inside Soap Awards 2018 ceremony saw Emmerdale, EastEnders, Holloyoaks and Doctors honoured for their stars, storylines, and acting.

The complete list of winners:

Best Actress

Emma Atkins (Charity Dingle, Emmerdale)

Best Actor

Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street)

Best Young Actor

Isobel Steele (Liv Flaherty, Emmerdale)

Best Newcomer

Ash Palmisciano (Matty Barton, Emmerdale)

Best Bad Boy

Connor McIntyre (Pat Phelan, Coronation Street)

Best Bad Girl

Mollie Winnard (Kayla Clifton, Coronation Street)

Funniest Male

Simon Gregson (Steve McDonald, Coronation Street)

Funniest Female

Dolly-Rose Campbell (Gemma Winter, Coronation Street)

Best Partnership

Danny Dyer & Kellie Bright (Mick & Linda Carter, EastEnders)

Best Drama Star

Chelsea Halfpenny (Alicia Munroe, Casualty)

Best Drama Storyline

The hospital shooting (Holby City)

Best Daytime Star

Ray Meagher (Alf Stewart, Home and Away)

Best Daytime Soap

Doctors

Best Shock Twist

Anna returns – and kills Phelan! (Coronation Street)

Best Exit

Shayne Ward (Aidan Connor, Coronation Street)

Best Show-Stopper

Shakil and Keegan’s attack (EastEnders)

Soap Superstar

Danny Miller

Soap Superstar

Jennifer Metcalfe

Best Soap

Coronation Street

