Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper battling for number one spot

Shallow, from the film A Star Is Born, is currently at number two in the UK singles chart.

Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper could be set to conquer the UK charts as his duet with Lady Gaga from A Star Is Born is in the race for number one.

Shallow, which the pair perform in the hit film, is just 625 combined sales behind current leader Promises (Calvin Harris and Sam Smith) at the midweek stage, sad the Official Charts Company.

If Shallow overtakes Promises by Friday’s official countdown, it will be Gaga’s first UK chart-topper since 2009’s Telephone.

Calvin Harris’ track is currently in the lead (PA)

Two more tracks from the film are on the climb – I’ll Never Love Again is up nine places to 25 and Always Remember Us This Way is up five to number 26.

Gaga is in the running for a chart double as the A Star Is Born soundtrack is in second place over on the album chart.

However, it is lagging behind Richard Ashcroft’s fifth solo studio album, Natural Rebel, by just over 2,000 combined chart sales.

The Verve frontman last hit the summit with a solo album in 2000 when he released his debut record Alone With Everybody.

Jess Glynne’s Always In Between is at three and Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack is on the cusp of becoming the band’s 24th UK top five album, sitting at four. The Greatest Showman soundtrack rounds out the top five.

© Press Association 2018