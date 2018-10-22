The Cure to play their first Scottish gig since 1992

22nd Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The gothic band led by Robert Smith will appear at next year's Glasgow Summer Sessions.

British Summer Time Festival - London

The Cure will play their first Scottish gig in 27 years at the next Glasgow Summer Sessions.

The award-winning band led by Robert Smith formed in 1976 and last staged a Scottish tour in 1992.

The gothic rockers will now headline Glasgow Summer Sessions at Bellahouston Park on Friday August 16 next year, with support from Mogwai and The Twilight Sad.

Organisers DF Concerts described it as “one of the most anticipated Scottish shows of the year”, with tickets on sale from Friday.

The Cure
Robert Smith has led The Cure since 1976 (Yui Mok/PA)

Stuart Braithwaite, of Mogwai, said: “When The Cure last played Scotland in 1992, I went to all four shows (Dundee, Glasgow and twice in Edinburgh), skiving school at least once.

“If I’d known that the wait to see them play here again would be so long, I’d have been very shocked.

“I’d have been even more shocked but more so delighted that I’d be in a band opening for them 27 years later.

“I’m beyond excited and honoured to be part of this bill.

“The Cure are my favourite band and getting to play with them in our home town alongside our great friends The Twilight Sad is something really special.”

James Graham of The Twilight Sad: “Having toured the world with The Cure over the past few years, the one question we’re always asked when we come home is ‘When are The Cure coming to Glasgow? Have a word with Robert please’.

“We’re delighted that we can now share the stage with one of our favourite bands in our home town.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Snow on the way? Met Éireann reveal what will ACTUALLY happen at the end of the month

MAC is releasing it's first ever advent calendar and it is FAB
MAC is releasing it's first ever advent calendar and it is FAB

Met Éireann reveal cold arctic airmass is heading STRAIGHT for Ireland this week
Met Éireann reveal cold arctic airmass is heading STRAIGHT for Ireland this week

DANGEROUS levels of arsenic found in SEVEN baby rice products

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

I hope to give some hope to others: Selma Blair reveals MS diagnosis

I hope to give some hope to others: Selma Blair reveals MS diagnosis
Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell clash after tense X Factor sing-off

Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell clash after tense X Factor sing-off
HSE issues URGENT public warning as highly contagious illness outbreak is confirmed

HSE issues URGENT public warning as highly contagious illness outbreak is confirmed
[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date

[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date
[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date

Snow on the way? Met Éireann reveal what will ACTUALLY happen at the end of the month