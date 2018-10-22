Lydia Bright: I've never felt the way I do about Lee Cronin

22nd Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The former TOWIE star met her new flame in Ibiza last year.

King of Thieves World Premiere - London

Lydia Bright has said she has never felt the way she does about her new boyfriend Lee Cronin.

The former Only Way Is Essex star is in the process of buying a home with Cronin, after they met last summer at a nightclub in Ibiza.

Bright, 28, told Hello! magazine: “After we met we were together constantly.

Cronin (left) with Bright and her family (Hello!/PA)

“I’ve never been like this before, but I wanted to cancel jobs to spend more time with him, and I’m usually all about work.

“For the first month we basically sacked everything off. There was no happy medium.

“We were in such a bubble, with each other all day, every day. It was so intense.”

Cronin, 32, added: “We’ve had talks about marriage and having a family. We want to get in the house first, get settled – but they are our future plans, definitely.

“When you know, you know. When me and Lyd met we clicked so well in every way. We’re so close. Often things fizzle out, but not with us. And we’re together a lot.”

He continued: “When we first got together I was adamant that I wanted to stay private. But as time’s gone on I’ve realised it’s impossible. So now I’m embracing it.”

Lydia Bright in Hello!
(Hello!/PA)

[PICS] Penneys new Late Late Toy Show collection is ADORABLE
I hope to give some hope to others: Selma Blair reveals MS diagnosis
Snow on the way? Met Éireann reveal what will ACTUALLY happen at the end of the month

[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date

Enjoy the sizzler surprise this weekend as DRAMATIC change in weather is on the way

HSE issues URGENT public warning as highly contagious illness outbreak is confirmed

