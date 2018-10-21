Strictly viewers claim Vick Hope was 'robbed' after DJ ousted from show

The Capital FM DJ had previously been one of the highest scoring contestants.

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have been left irate by the judges’ decision to send Vick Hope and her professional partner Graziano Di Prima home after a tense dance off.

The pair were ousted from the programme after judges Shirley Ballas, Dame Darcey Bussell and guest Alfonso Ribeiro voted to save Seann Walsh and Katya Jones. Only Craig Revel Horwood backed the Capital FM DJ.

Hope had previously been one of the highest scoring contestants. Last week, she secured a cumulative total of 29 points out of a possible 40 from the judges, placing her in joint second place.

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones were saved by the judges while Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima were ousted from the competition (Guy Levy/PA)

However, the judges opted to save Walsh and Jones, who have been at the centre of a media storm after they were photographed kissing two weeks ago.

Viewers took to social media to express their surprise and anger at the judges’ reasoning.

Some suggested they had been watching a different dance off to the judges. Others noted that Walsh had made an error during his routine and was forced to catch up with his partner.

One user asked: “Did the judges watch the same dance off? How did Seann dance better than last night?”

Did the judges watch the same dance off? How did Seann dance better than last night? He didn’t. Vick had more straight legs which was what Shirley pulled he up on last night, Seann still dropped his frame 🤷🏻‍♀️ #STRICTLY — lauren winter (@lozwinter) October 21, 2018

Another viewer suggested that the controversy surrounding Walsh and Jones might have affected the judges’ decisions, adding that Hope had been “robbed”.

Well, Vick was robbed. Sean actually went wrong in places and had to run to catch up. Could it be because scandal is better for viewing figures…? #Strictly — Vanessa Robertson (@Ness_Robertson) October 21, 2018

Another social media user lamented the fact that Hope had taken on the judges’ comment from Saturday night, yet was still forced to leave the contest.

Seann and Katya’s dance was peppered with mistakes & stumbles. Vick took on board practically everything the judges said. She came into this show one of the favourites. Boooo #Strictly — Ian penson (@ianp2000) October 21, 2018

Another Strictly Come Dancing viewer suggested that the judges’ decision might cause him to stop watching the show altogether.

I never believed @bbcstrictly was rigged until tonight. Never mind any of the background gossip, the dancer who was saved was out of time at points, sloppy & messed it up. The one who went didn’t look like she messed up once! Enough to make me stop watching! Boohiss BBC #Strictly — Phoenix (@Phoenix_Ginger) October 21, 2018

One perceptive fan drew attention to the fact that boos were heard in the Strictly auditorium when the verdict was announced.

Lol who else heard the people in the audience boo when Seann and Katya were chosen by the judges 👏 #StrictlyComeDancing #strictly #str pic.twitter.com/ydJMBh634x — RaSHiDa (@ItsOnlyRash) October 21, 2018

The 11 remaining couples will return to the dancefloor next week for the Strictly Come Dancing Halloween special episode on BBC One at 6.50pm on Saturday.

