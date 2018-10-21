K-pop superstars BTS take home two gongs at BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards

Towie's Gemma Collins also returned to the stage a year on from her trap door tumble.

K-pop superstars BTS have won big at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards as they were named best international group and social media stars.

The seven-piece boy band, who in May this year released their third studio album Love Yourself: Tear, appeared via videolink to accept the two awards.

It comes after the group secured the award for choice international artists at last year’s event.

Little Mix took home the award for best British group at the BBC Radio 1’s Teen Awards held at the SSE Arena, Wembley, London (Ian West/PA)

Little Mix hailed their fans as the “best in the world” as they accepted the award for best British group, while Ed Sheeran was awarded the gong for best British solo artist.

Shawn Mendes picked up the best international solo artist prize and Cardi B secured the prize for being the most entertaining celebrity.

The ceremony, which was last year hosted by former Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Nick Grimshaw and Rita Ora, took place at the SSE Wembley Arena.

Megan Barton-Hanson was one of the cast of Love Island to accept the award for best television show (Ian West/PA)

Acts like Little Mix and and Liam Payne performed to a crowd of 10,000 teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17.

The event – which honours the UK’s unsung teenage heroes as well as music, sport and entertainment stars – was fronted by current BBC Radio 1 Breakfast show host Greg James, Mollie King from The Saturdays and Maya Jama.

Gemma Collins also returned to the event one year on from her spectacular fall through a trap door on stage.

During last year’s event, The Only Way Is Essex star was on stage to announce Love Island as the winner of the best television show prize.

Dani Dyer arrives at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards at the SSE Wembley Arena (Ian West/PA)

A hole opened up beside her to bring the winners up, but Collins did not appear to notice and slipped, taking a nasty tumble into the hole.

For a second year in a row, the cast of Love Island were awarded the gong for best television show.

Wes Nelson, Dani Dyer, Megan Barton-Hanson and Kaz Crossley appeared on stage to accept the prize. Holding the award, Nelson performed a dance while smiling down at the crowd.

🏝 2018's Best TV Show is @LoveIsland and this lot couldn't be happier! 🏆 👀 Watch more from the #R1TeenAwards tonight from 5:45pm on @BBCTwo. pic.twitter.com/5S6cvcUqo0 — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) October 21, 2018

The event also celebrated three teen heroes, highlighting their stories and achievements.

Sienna, 16, who has autism, dyslexia, dyspraxia and ADHD was hailed for creating a mentoring system for children with learning difficulties and for her charity work.

Wheelchair user Lily, 14, was praised for becoming the second female in the world to perform a wheelchair back flip, while male dancer Junior, also 14, was chosen for creating the #BoysCanDance anti-bullying social media campaign.

