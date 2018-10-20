Strictly Come Dancing viewers praise guest judge Alfonso Ribeiro

Some called for him to become a permanent fixture on the BBC One programme.

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing have praised Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro for his guest appearance on the programme.

The actor and musician, 47, took the place of regular judge Bruno Tonioli, who was away due to a busy schedule.

Ribeiro, best known for playing Carlton in the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, appeared on season 19 of the American version of the show, Dancing With The Stars, which he won alongside professional partner Witney Carson.

Introducing himself, Ribeiro told viewers: “I am super excited to be here with you guys tonight. I will do my best to bring Alfonso to the ballroom and do some.

“We’re going to have a fun time. We’re going to connect, everyone. So just bring it.”

His outgoing style and tendency to score competitors highly proved popular with fans of the show, who took to social media to celebrate his appearance.

One viewer asked if the BBC would consider keeping him on as a permanent judge. They said: “Okay can there be a fifth judge Strictly? Because Alfonso was an AMAZING judge and I think the whole Strictly show could benefit from his extra pizzazz on a weekly basis.”

One fan of the show hailed Ribeiro as a “great fit” for the panel, adding they preferred the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air star to Tonioli.

One wrote: “Make Alfonso/Carlton a permanent fixture as Strictly Come Dancing judge and I’ll be tuning in forever.”

Another simply asked: “Can Alfonso stay? Please?”

One fan, however, was left disappointed because Ribeiro did not do the dance made famous by his character in the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.

“You still have Sunday,” they wrote.

