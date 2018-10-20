Kate Hudson shares black and white photo of newborn baby Rani

Kate Hudson shares black and white photo of newborn baby Rani20th Oct 18 | Entertainment News
The actress welcomed her first child with Danny Fujikawa two weeks ago.
Kate Hudson snuggles up to her two-week old daughter Rani Rose in a new black and white photo.
The actress shared the snap in which she can be seen kissing her baby on her head.
She captioned the post: “Love is not an emotion, it’s your very existence.”
Hudson gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa on October 2.
The Almost Famous star is already a mother to son Ryder Robinson, 14, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and son Bingham Hawn Bellamy, seven, with former partner Matt Bellamy.
She has previously showed off a photo of the newborn, describing her as “our little rosebud”.
She has also shared a video of Fujikawa bonding with the little girl, writing: “Kind beautiful man, your pure love is such a gift #daddysgirl.”
Hudson has said the couple decided to name their daughter Rani, which is pronounced Ronnie, after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa.
She said: “Ron was the most special man, who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honour.”
© Press Association 2018