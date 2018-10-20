Kate Hudson shares black and white photo of newborn baby Rani

The actress welcomed her first child with Danny Fujikawa two weeks ago.

Kate Hudson snuggles up to her two-week old daughter Rani Rose in a new black and white photo.

The actress shared the snap in which she can be seen kissing her baby on her head.

She captioned the post: “Love is not an emotion, it’s your very existence.”

Hudson gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa on October 2.

The Almost Famous star is already a mother to son Ryder Robinson, 14, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and son Bingham Hawn Bellamy, seven, with former partner Matt Bellamy.

She has previously showed off a photo of the newborn, describing her as “our little rosebud”.

She has also shared a video of Fujikawa bonding with the little girl, writing: “Kind beautiful man, your pure love is such a gift #daddysgirl.”

Hudson has said the couple decided to name their daughter Rani, which is pronounced Ronnie, after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa.

She said: “Ron was the most special man, who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honour.”

