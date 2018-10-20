Cardi B shows off toned stomach as she asks fans for advice over 'black line'

20th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The rapper asked how to get rid of the mark on her stomach left by her pregnancy.

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - New York

Cardi B has shown off her toned stomach just months after welcoming her first child.

The rapper also asked fans how to get rid of the dark line on her stomach, left after giving birth to daughter Kulture Kiari in July.

The US star, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, shared a photograph on Instagram in which she is wearing a black tracksuit and sports bra, displaying her flat stomach.

She captioned it: “Ladies how do you guys get rid of the black line in the middle of your stomach after giving birth?? cause bitch.”

In the picture a dark line can be seen running vertically over her belly button.

Fans replied to her saying the line fades away on its own over time.

The musician announced the birth of her child with rapper husband Offset on July 11, when she posted a nude photograph that showed her heavily pregnant and surrounded by flowers.

View this post on Instagram

Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18🎀🌸 @offsetyrn

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

She revealed that the little girl was born on July 10.

She has since spoken openly about how her life has changed since having a child but told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel: “I am enjoying it. It’s the best.

“It’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I should have had you when I was a teenager. This is what I was missing my whole life. I love you.’”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Dublin hotel staff HOSPITALISED after eating chocolates that were sent to them

ANOTHER Strictly break-up: Dianne Buswell splits from Emmerdale boyfriend
ANOTHER Strictly break-up: Dianne Buswell splits from Emmerdale boyfriend

Peter Casey SUSPENDS presidential campaign amid row over Traveller comments
Peter Casey SUSPENDS presidential campaign amid row over Traveller comments

[PICS] Penneys new Late Late Toy Show collection is ADORABLE

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Mum URGES parents to check their babies' feet after TERRIFYING discovery

Mum URGES parents to check their babies' feet after TERRIFYING discovery
Enjoy the sizzler surprise this weekend as DRAMATIC change in weather is on the way

Enjoy the sizzler surprise this weekend as DRAMATIC change in weather is on the way
Emmerdale viewers BAFFLED by Victoria's reaction to Adam's disappearance

Emmerdale viewers BAFFLED by Victoria's reaction to Adam's disappearance
The top 10 most POPULAR baby names in Ireland have been revealed by the CSO

The top 10 most POPULAR baby names in Ireland have been revealed by the CSO
The top 10 most POPULAR baby names in Ireland have been revealed by the CSO

Dublin hotel staff HOSPITALISED after eating chocolates that were sent to them