Carol Vorderman living her 'dream' with parties and mischief

The presenter has said she is enjoying her 50s.

Carol Vorderman has said she is living her dream by partying hard and getting up to “lots of mischief”.

The presenter has said that single life has made her 50s her best decade, and she does not want to be “saddled with a bloke”.

Vorderman, 57, has said that life with two grown up children has given her the opportunity for “me time”.

Speaking to ITV, the veteran presenter said that there is pressure on women to settle down at her age, but that this lifestyle may not be for everyone.

She said: “I’m living my dream. I give lots of parties. I party hard. I love my life. I get up to lots of mischief.

“The media pressure on you at our age to have a ‘bloke’ in tow is immense. It’s just as fine as if you do want someone. If you want to just have adventures, if you want three or four ‘friends’ at a time, it’s an option.”

Vorderman has been involved in television since the early 1980s, and is set to stand in for Lorraine Kelly on her ITV show.

The former Countdown presenter said she is very relaxed with TV, and live broadcasts, and is now enjoying volunteering outside of her media duties.

Lorraine Kelly is taking a break from her ITV show (Ian West/Pa)

Vorderman has said that the current period of her life is her best, and she is enjoying the freedom of her 50s.

She said: “My 50s has been my best decade. A lot of single women in their 50s don’t want to settle down. We’ve brought up children and looked after elderly parents.

“The men we married in our 20s were largely men who wanted to be looked after, that’s specifically men from my generation, so the last thing we want is to be saddled with a bloke to look after.

“It’s like, ‘Hang on! I’ve done so much caring all my life, I just want a little bit of time to do what I want to do. A bit of me time’.”

Vorderman will be covering on Lorraine from October 22-26. You can watch Lorraine on ITV, weekdays 8.30am-9.25am.

